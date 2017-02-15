Washington's Fultz likely game time decision vs. Arizona St

Feb 9, 2017; Boulder, CO, USA; Washington Huskies guard Markelle Fultz (20) (center) on the bench in the second half against the Colorado Buffaloes at the Coors Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Ron Chenoy, Ron Chenoy)

SEATTLE (AP) - Washington star freshman Markelle Fultz will likely be a game-time decision when the Huskies play Thursday night against Arizona State. He sat out the past two games with a sore knee.



Washington coach Lorenzo Romar said Wednesday that Fultz is feeling better and has been doing a little more in practice every day this week. But Romar reiterated that Fultz has not been cleared to return to playing.



Fultz is the leading scorer in the Pac-12 at 23.2 points per game. He is the only player in the country averaging at least 20 points, six rebounds and six assists per game. Fultz sat out Washington's games last week at Colorado and at Utah. The Huskies have lost seven straight.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.