Utah holds on for 88-82 win over Arizona State

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) - Kyle Kuzma scored 19 of his career-high 26 points in the second half and grabbed 12 rebounds, helping Utah hold off Arizona State 88-82 on Saturday.
Utah (11-4, 2-1 Pac-12) built a nine-point lead behind a second-half run keyed by Kuzma, only to allow Arizona State to claw its way back in the closing minutes.
Obinna Oleka pulled the Sun Devils within 82-80 on a two-handed slam, but Lorenzo Bonham and JoJo Zamora combined to make 3 of 4 free throws in the final 25 seconds.
The Utes shot 55 percent and made 8 of 16 from 3-point range after struggling to get shots to fall in a loss to Arizona on Thursday. Zamora and David Collette had 18 points each.
Shannon Evans scored 21 points and Kodi Justice 17 to lead the Sun Devils (9-8, 2-2).
