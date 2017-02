ASU head football coach Todd Graham sits down for Taco Tuesday with 12 News' Cameron Cox. (Photo: 12 News)

Taco Tuesday is back.

This week’s guest on Valentine's Day is Arizona State head football coach Todd Graham.

Turns out, Coach Graham actually does Taco Tuesday with his team every Tuesday, and it’s been that way ever since he arrived in Tempe.

Graham talks a little food, some football and how he won Valentine's Day with 12 Sports’ Cameron Cox.

(© 2017 KPNX)