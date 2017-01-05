Sun Devils beat Colorado 78-77 on Holder's 2 free throws

Jan 5, 2017; Tempe, AZ, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Tra Holder (0) is mobbed by teammates after defeating the Colorado Buffaloes at Wells-Fargo Arena. The Sun Devils won 78-77. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Joe Camporeale, Joe Camporeale)

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) - Tra Holder sank a pair of free throws with 1.6 seconds left to give Arizona State a 78-77 victory over Colorado on Thursday night.



Holder grabbed the rebound of teammate Torian Graham's missed 3-pointer and was fouled by Derrick White as he threw up a shot.



Graham and Shannon Evans II scored 18 apiece for the Sun Devils (9-7, 2-1 Pac-12). Obinna Oleka added 15 points and 10 rebounds.



White scored 35 points, including a layup that put Colorado (10-5, 0-2) up 77-76 with 25 seconds to play.



Xavier Johnson scored 13 on 6-of-7 shooting for the Buffaloes but was ejected along with Arizona State's Jethro Tshisumpa after an altercation with 1:27 left in the first half.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.