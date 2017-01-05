Sun Devils beat Colorado 78-77 on Holder's 2 free throws

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) - Tra Holder sank a pair of free throws with 1.6 seconds left to give Arizona State a 78-77 victory over Colorado on Thursday night.
Holder grabbed the rebound of teammate Torian Graham's missed 3-pointer and was fouled by Derrick White as he threw up a shot.
Graham and Shannon Evans II scored 18 apiece for the Sun Devils (9-7, 2-1 Pac-12). Obinna Oleka added 15 points and 10 rebounds.
White scored 35 points, including a layup that put Colorado (10-5, 0-2) up 77-76 with 25 seconds to play.
Xavier Johnson scored 13 on 6-of-7 shooting for the Buffaloes but was ejected along with Arizona State's Jethro Tshisumpa after an altercation with 1:27 left in the first half.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs