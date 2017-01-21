REPORT: Chip Lindsey leaving ASU for Auburn

PHOENIX - Sun Devil nation woke up to some big news Saturday morning.

ESPN's Brett McMurphy is reporting ASU's offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey is leaving for the same position at Auburn.

Arizona State OC Chip Lindsey will be Auburn's new offensive coordinator, source told ESPN. Lindsey previously... https://t.co/XSfsuRtIX6 — Brett McMurphy (@McMurphyESPN) January 21, 2017

Lindsey will reportedely be joining Gus Malzahn's staff after spending just one season under Todd Graham in Tempe.

