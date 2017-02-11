No. 23 Arizona State women edge Washington State

Mar 27, 2015; Greensboro, NC, USA;Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Charli Turner Thorne reacts to a call during the second half against the Florida State Seminoles. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) - Sophie Brunner's putback gave Number 23 Arizona State the lead and Sabrina Haines added four points in the final 1:10 to lift the Sun Devils to a 61-58 victory over Washington State Friday night.



After Haines scored on a floater for ASU (16-8, 7-6 Pac-12), Maria Kostourkova made two free throws for WSU's only points in the final 4½ minutes before Haines sank two free throws. The Cougars (10-14, 5-8) had a couple chances in the final seconds, but missed two jumpers.



Haines scored a season-high 17 points. She and Brunner, who finished with eight, combined for all of ASU's 16 fourth-quarter points. Quinn Dornstauder added 12 points and 11 rebounds and Robbi Ryan 10 points.



Alexys Swedlund scored 14 points for WSU.



WSU led by nine early in the second quarter. ASU took its first lead early in the second half and never led by more than three.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.