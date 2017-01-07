No. 19 Arizona State women jump out early, beat Utah 66-44

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Quinn Dornstauder had 15 points and nine rebounds, and Number 19 Arizona State used a 22-5 first quarter to cruise past Utah 66-44 Friday night.
Dornstauder was 6 of 14 from the floor. Reili Richardson added 10 points and five assists for the Sun Devils (11-3, 2-1 Pac-12 Conference). Robbi Ryan also had 10 points, and Sophie Brunner chipped in four points and 10 rebounds for Arizona State, which outrebounded the Utes 48-32.
It was the Sun Devils sixth straight win over Utah (12-2, 1-2), which has lost two of three, including to then-Number 10 UCLA 67-56 on December 30th.
Ryan scored seven points in the first quarter, and Dornstauder finished with six points in the first half as the Sun Devils built a 34-15 lead. Utah's 15 points at the break matched the fewest Arizona State has allowed in a half this season.
Tanaeya Boclair had 17 points to lead Utah.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs