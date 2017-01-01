No. 18 Arizona State women top previously unbeaten Cal

Mar 27, 2015; Greensboro, NC, USA;Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Charli Turner Thorne reacts to a call during the second half against the Florida State Seminoles. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) - Sophie Brunner had 21 points and 12 rebounds, Quinn Dornstauder added 19 and 10, and No. 18 Arizona State handed No. 21 California its first loss 72-63 in double-overtime on Sunday.



Cal didn't score in the second extra session until the 13-second mark.



Asha Thomas' 3 for Cal with 2:56 left were the final points of regulation and each team missed an open corner 3-pointer in the closing seconds.



Only 10 points were scored in the first overtime, capped by Thomas' free throw with 28 seconds left. The Sun Devils dribbled down the clock and Reili Richardson's layup rolled off before the buzzer.



Kelsey Moos added 11 points and eight boards for Arizona State (10-3, 1-1 Pac-12), which outrebounded the Golden Bears 51-36.



Penina Davidson had a career-high 19 points and nine rebounds for California (13-1, 1-1), which had its second longest winning streak in program history snapped. Kristine Anigwe, the 6-foot-4 sophomore, added 10 points and 10 rebounds.

