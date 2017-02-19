Newsome aiming to bring excitement to ASU's offense

Dec 5, 2015; Waco, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Newsome (17) is tackled by Baylor Bears safety Chance Waz (18) during the game at McLane Stadium. The Longhorns defeat the Bears 23-17. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jerome Miron, Jerome Miron)

TEMPE, Ariz. - Much like new Arizona State quarterback Blake Barnett, wide receiver Ryan Newsome's college career didn't start at Arizona State.

The four-star recruit signed with Texas, and caught four passes for 23 yards during his one year with the Longhorns.

That was in 2015.

In July of 2016, Newsome announced he'd be transferring to Arizona State.

Now, after sitting out a year following his transfer, Newsome is ready to hit the field.

"I'm excited to be honest," said Newsome at ASU's media day earlier this week. "It's something I've been waiting for for a year and a half now."

And he's ready to entertain Sun Devil nation.

When I asked what Newsome would add to ASU's offense, his response was simple: excitement.

"A lot of excitement. You know Tim White brought a lot of that here. I'm trying to bring the same thing plus a little bit more," said the wide receiver. "Just a dynamic element that we haven't had here in a little while."

Arizona State's offense has undergone some major personnel changes this offseason, most notably with the departure of Chip Lindsey as offensive coordinator.

With all the change comes some familiarity though.

New OC Billy Napier has a history with both Barnett and Newsome. He recruited Newsome to play for him at Alabama a few years back.

"The day after he was hired, coming into the weight room he (Napier) just hugged me and was like man it's funny how this thing works out," said Newsome.

Now at Arizona State, they'll get the chance to work together.

"I want everybody to see what I can do," said Newsome with a smile.

And he'll be able to do just that when ASU begins spring practices at the beginning of March.

