Marcus Ball ready for leadership role this season

Sep 3, 2016; Tempe, AZ, USA; Northern Arizona Lumberjacks running back Kendyl Taylor (13) is tackled by Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Armand Perry (13) and linebacker Marcus Ball (31) during the first half at Sun Devil Stadium.

TEMPE, Ariz. - Marcus Ball is ready to head into his senior season with Arizona State.

"It hasn't hit me yet," said Ball. "That doesn't hit you until one of those times when it's like wow it's almost my last game."

Ball enjoyed a breakout season in 2016.

He made 64 tackles, a career high, and had an interception.

The redshirt senior knows he has to take his game to another level this season though to help this Sun Devil defense.

"This is the money year, I have to go out on top," said Ball.

"I have to step up myself. Last year, I was in a position to step up, but you get in that habit of thinking okay you're not a senior so maybe I'm going to hold my tongue. This year, I can't hold my tongue. I daily evaluate myself, and this year, I'm going to step up and be a leader," Ball continued.

"Besides X's and O's, I think that that leadership, that senior led leadership, that's the foundation of every program."

Ball became one of ASU's most feared defenders last season, unleashing vicious hits game after game.

Now, as a senior, he knows what he has to do.

He's ready to take on a leadership role on this Arizona State defense.

