Long live Saturdays! 11 of 12 ASU games on Saturday in 2017

PHOENIX - We just need to suck it up and get through that first game of the season. The dreaded Thursday game falls in the first week of the season for ASU football. The Sun Devils will host New Mexico State on August 31st to kickoff the 2017 season, then they'll play on Saturdays the rest of the season, like they should

First impressions of the schedule:

7 home games benefits ASU, which was miserable on the road in 2016 (1-5 record and that one win at UTSA was hard to watch).

Cal and Washington State are not on the schedule, which means ASU has to play at Stanford and host Washington, the 2 best teams in the Pac12 North.

Playing at Oregon State in late November---no thanks! I don't wish that travel upon my worst enemy.

ASU has to beat UA at home by double digits to avenge last year's embarrassment or coaching jobs will be available in Tempe before Christmas.

Here's the full schedule with times to be released later. Fingers crossed for early kickoff times.

Aug. 31 vs. New Mexico State

Sept. 9 vs. San Diego State

Sept. 16 at Texas Tech

Sept. 23 vs. Oregon

Sept. 30 at Stanford

Oct. 7 Bye Week

Oct. 14 vs. Washington

Oct. 21 at Utah

Oct. 28 vs. USC

Nov. 4 vs. Colorado

Nov. 11 at UCLA

Nov. 18 at Oregon State

Nov. 25 vs. Arizona

