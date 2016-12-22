Local DJ Davidson commits to Arizona State

Nov 10, 2016; Tempe, AZ, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Todd Graham leaves the field after the second half against the Utah Utes at Sun Devil Stadium. The Utes won 49-26. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Joe Camporeale, Joe Camporeale)

PHOENIX - The Arizona State Sun Devils picked up another defensive lineman on Thursday.

Former Desert Ridge standout DJ Davidson announced his commitment to play football at Arizona State.

Davidson is a defensive tackle, and was widely considered a three-star prospect.

He originally committed to UCF.

