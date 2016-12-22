Local DJ Davidson commits to Arizona State

PHOENIX - The Arizona State Sun Devils picked up another defensive lineman on Thursday.
Former Desert Ridge standout DJ Davidson announced his commitment to play football at Arizona State.
Anything is possible😈 Lets get it🔥 pic.twitter.com/uz1MWWQBfI— *DeVonta* (@TheFaceOfAZ) December 22, 2016
Davidson is a defensive tackle, and was widely considered a three-star prospect.
He originally committed to UCF.
