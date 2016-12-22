KPNX
Close

Local DJ Davidson commits to Arizona State

12 Sports , KPNX 6:44 PM. MST December 22, 2016

PHOENIX - The Arizona State Sun Devils picked up another defensive lineman on Thursday.

Former Desert Ridge standout DJ Davidson announced his commitment to play football at Arizona State.

 

Davidson is a defensive tackle, and was widely considered a three-star prospect.

He originally committed to UCF.

 

Copyright 2016 KPNX


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories