Know before you go: ASU football at Camp Tontozona

The Sun Devils took the field at Camp Tontozona July 31, 2017. (Photo: 12 Sports)

If you're traveling to Camp Tontozona to watch some Sun Devil football, there's a few things you should know before you go.

Saturday's final practice will take place from about 9 a.m. to noon. An autograph session is scheduled to follow. A large crowd and heavy traffic are expected.

The Arizona Department of Transportation advises fans to plan ahead for closures and restrictions on their way to the practice.

Closures include:

• Eastbound lanes of State Route 260 between Kohl's Ranch and Christopher Creek, east of Payson will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Sunday.

• State Route 87 near Slate Creek, south of Payson, will be restricted to one lane for a few miles in both directions for roadway repairs.

ASU has issued a few more helpful points for attendees:

• General parking is limited and will be in a closed section of EB SR-260 near Camp Tontozona Road on Saturday. Parking attendants will be there to offer assistance.

• Fans are encouraged to carpool

• Pop-up tents are not allowed

• Pets are not allowed at the football practices

• Alcohol and glass containers are prohibited

• Be prepared for rain

• There will be concessions and ASU apparel available

For more information and tips on Camp T, visit the Sun Devils Athletics website.

© 2017 KPNX-TV