Iroegbu leads WSU to a 86-71 win over Arizona State

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) - Ike Iroegbu finished with 17 points, eight rebounds and seven assists to help Washington State overcome an early 12-point deficit and beat Arizona State 86-71 Saturday.
Conor Clifford had 19 points and Malachi Flynn added 14 points and seven assists for the Cougars, who nabbed their first season sweep of a conference opponent since 2011-12.
Washington State (12-15, 5-10 Pac-12) shot 62 percent from the field in the second half.
Arizona State held the lead for over eight minutes, until Flynn hit a 3 with seven minutes left in the game to put the Cougars up one. Flynn's 3 was part of a 14-0 Cougar run late in the second half.
Shannon Evans II paced Arizona State (13-15, 6-9) with 21 points and Torian Graham scored 18, including four 3s.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs