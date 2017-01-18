Hurley: a teaching moment with Torian Graham

PHOENIX - We're hearing from ASU head coach Bobby Hurley for the first time since his star player Torian Graham was caught on camera giving the middle finger to Arizona Wildcats fans in Tucson.
Graham initially tweeted that he heard racial slurs from the crowd. then later deleted the tweet and apologized for flipping off the crowd.
Hurley says graham has gone through a lot in life and will get through this.
