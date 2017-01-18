KPNX
Close

Hurley: a teaching moment with Torian Graham

ASU coach addresses last week's controversy with star player

Matthew Johnson, KPNX 12:04 PM. MST January 18, 2017

PHOENIX - We're hearing from ASU head coach Bobby Hurley for the first time since his star player Torian Graham was caught on camera giving the middle finger to Arizona Wildcats fans in Tucson.

Graham initially tweeted that he heard racial slurs from the crowd. then later deleted the tweet and apologized for flipping off the crowd.


Hurley says graham has gone through a lot in life  and will get through this.

(© 2017 KPNX)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories