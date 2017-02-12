Graham's 3-point barrage lifts Arizona State past Stanford

Feb 11, 2017; Tempe, AZ, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Torian Graham (4) celebrates with teammates against the Stanford Cardinal after the second half at Wells-Fargo Arena. The Sun Devils won 75-69. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Joe Camporeale, Joe Camporeale)

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) - Torian Graham sank his sixth 3-pointer with 21.1 seconds left to give Arizona State its first lead since the opening basket of the second half, and the Sun Devils added four late free throws to beat Stanford 75-69 on Saturday night.



Graham scored 24 points for the Sun Devils (12-14, 5-8 Pac-12), who swept the season series against the Cardinal (12-13, 4-9). Tra Holder added 16 points.



Marcus Allen scored 20 points on 8-of-12 shooting for Stanford, two shy of his career high. Reid Travis had 17 points and 11 rebounds, and Michael Humphrey added 16 points and 13 boards.



The Cardinal led 69-66 after Robert Cartwright's only basket of the game with 51 seconds to play.



Kodi Justice sank two free throws for Arizona State and Travis' inbounds pass went off a Stanford teammate for a turnover to set up Graham's big 3.

