Former Sun Devil Sam Cunliffe transferring to Kansas

TEMPE, Ariz. - Sam Cunliffe is no longer an Arizona State Sun Devil, and it looks like he's about to be a Kansas Jayhawk.
Cunliffe decided to transfer from Arizona State in December, after playing in 10 games and averaging just under 10 points-per-game.
So happy, so thankful, so proud, so blessed! Gotta go to work! 💪🏼🙌🏼@SamCunliffe_3 @KUHoops #RockChalk #JayHawk pic.twitter.com/fSMEiWig4i— michele cunliffe (@9isdivine) January 7, 2017
According to the Kansas City Star, Cunliffe will enroll at Kansas and practice with the team immediately. He's reportedly going to eligible to play in games at the end of the first semester of classes next season.
