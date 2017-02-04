Evans leads Arizona State past Oregon State, 81-68

Feb 4, 2017; Corvallis, OR, USA; Oregon State Beavers guard Stephen Thompson Jr.looks for an open teammate while defended by Arizona State Sun Devils guard Shannon Evans II during the second half. Mandatory Credit: Godofredo Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Godofredo Vasquez, Godofredo Vasquez)

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) - Shannon Evans II scored 21 points, with four 3-pointers, as Arizona State beat Oregon State 81-68 on Saturday.



Tra Holder had 19 points, six rebounds and five assists and Torian Graham added 21 points with four 3-pointers for the Sun Devils (11-13, 4-7 Pac-12).



Drew Eubanks had 22 points and 17 rebounds and Stephen Thompson Jr. added 15 points, but shot 5 for 17 for the Beavers (4-20, 0-11).



Arizona State took control of the game early with a barrage of 3-pointers and a defense that forced Oregon State into 11 first half turnovers.



Oregon State outrebounded the Sun Devils 43-27 for the game, but committed 18 turnovers that led to 32 points. Arizona State shot 13 for 27 from long range, while the Beavers shot 7 for 28 on 3-pointers.



UP NEXT:



Arizona State hosts California on Wednesday.



Oregon State travels to Southern California on Thursday.

