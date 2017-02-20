Doug Subtyl's journey to Arizona State

Doug Subtyl went through a lot to get to Arizona State. (Photo: 12 Sports)

TEMPE, Ariz. - “You enjoy watching this man play,” Arizona State head coach Todd Graham said on national signing day when talking about new defensive end Dougladson Subtyl. “(He has) tremendous heart, tremendous character and his story is amazing what he has been able to over to get here. I’m really proud of Doug Subtyl.”

Have you ever met someone who you just know is destined for greatness? Doug Subtyl begins everyday by asking himself the question, “How can I be a better person?” It’s a lesson he learned from his Mom growing up. Doug’s journey to Tempe is unlike anything you’ve ever seen, but so is his work ethic.

Subtyl grew up in Haiti. He moved to America to live with his Dad at the age of 13. It was living in Florida, where Doug learned the how to play football, and turns out, he was really good at it. He also was a good student, but despite studying hard in school, good grades weren’t always the results.

He went to a Victor Valley Junior College after high school. In two seasons, Subtyl racked up 97 tackles, including 39 tackles for loss and 27 sacks. But after two years and 20 scholarship offers (including ASU), Doug still didn’t have the grades to play D-1 ball.

So Doug spent the past year at Eastern Arizona Junior College, not playing football, but getting his grades up to NCAA standards.

But even after all this – life threw him one more obstacle to overcome. Doug sat-down with 12 Sports Cameron Cox to share his incredible journey.

(© 2017 KPNX)