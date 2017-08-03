Day 3 at Camp Tontozona - Coach Graham praises freshman running back

Eno Benjamin. (Photo: 12 Newws)

Payson, Ariz. - Coach Todd Graham is the most impressed with freshman running back Eno Benjamin out of every new player at camp.

Benjamin joined the Sun Devils in early January, but missed spring ball. He attended high school in Wiley, Texas and was a highly-recruited running back.

This may be his first showing in maroon and gold, but the team's newest running back is already causing quite a storm up at Camp T.

