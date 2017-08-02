Day 1 at Camp Tontozona: Highs, lows and that Sun Devil secondary

PAYSON, Ariz. - Day one up at Camp Tontozona is in the books.

We caught up with some of the newest players and coordinators, and asked how their first night at Camp T was. Defensive coordinator Phil Bennett addresses the secondary and Mother Nature decided to be a Sun Devil fan.

12 Sports will be there all week bringing you the latest updates from Camp T. Click the video above to see the excitement from the Sun Devils themselves.

© 2017 KPNX-TV