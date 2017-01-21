KPNX
Close

Chip Lindsey leaving ASU for Auburn

Robby Baker , KPNX 12:57 PM. MST January 21, 2017

PHOENIX - Sun Devil nation woke up to some big news Saturday morning.

ESPN's Brett McMurphy was first to report ASU's offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey is leaving for the same position at Auburn.

 

Lindsey will be joining Gus Malzahn's staff after spending just one season under Todd Graham in Tempe.

 

 

 

 

