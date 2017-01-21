Chip Lindsey leaving ASU for Auburn

PHOENIX - Sun Devil nation woke up to some big news Saturday morning.

ESPN's Brett McMurphy was first to report ASU's offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey is leaving for the same position at Auburn.

Arizona State OC Chip Lindsey will be Auburn's new offensive coordinator, source told ESPN. Lindsey previously... https://t.co/XSfsuRtIX6 — Brett McMurphy (@McMurphyESPN) January 21, 2017

Lindsey will be joining Gus Malzahn's staff after spending just one season under Todd Graham in Tempe.

I would like to Thank You @CoachLindseyASU & your family for everything y'all have done for us here at @FootballASU #ForksUpForever 🔱💉🏈 pic.twitter.com/pjsCYuz1gn — Dillon Sterling Cole (@PassDMC) January 21, 2017

Fired up to be back on the plains with the AU Family! Ready to go to work! War Eagle! pic.twitter.com/96dLbxkZBv — Chip Lindsey (@CoachLindseyWDE) January 21, 2017

