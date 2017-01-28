Canada leads No. 13 UCLA women over No. 16 Arizona State

Mar 27, 2015; Greensboro, NC, USA;Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Charli Turner Thorne reacts to a call during the second half against the Florida State Seminoles. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Jordin Canada scored 26 points to lead Number 13 UCLA to a 69-60 win over Number 16 Arizona State Friday night.



UCLA (16-4, 7-2 Pac-12) won its fifth consecutive game following consecutive losses to Washington State and Washington on the road.



Arizona State (14-6, 5-4) was led in scoring by Sophie Bruner with 16 points. Robbi Ryan added 13.



UCLA won its 24th consecutive game at Pauley Pavilion, dating back to last season, and 16th in a row against Pac-12 teams.



The Bruins shot just 39.4 percent from the field in the first half but protected the ball and had eight offensive rebounds in that time.



UCLA led by as many as 18 points in the first half, and the Sun Devils cut the deficit to five points in the fourth quarter but couldn't get any closer.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.