Brunner, Ibis lead No. 21 Arizona St women past Holy Cross

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) - Sophie Brunner had 14 points on 5-of-8 shooting, Kianna Ibis scored 12 and No. 21 Arizona State cruised to a 63-33 win over Holy Cross on Wednesday night.
Robbi Ryan scored 10 points and Reili Richardson added eight with six assists.
Tricia Byrne hit a 3 that gave Holy Cross (2-9) an 11-8 lead late in the first quarter but the Crusaders went scoreless for the next seven minutes, five seconds and Ibis scored seven points as Arizona State took a 10-point lead with 3:33 left in the half. Holy Cross made just 1 of 13 from the field and committed five turnovers in the second quarter as the Sun Devils took a 27-15 lead into the break.
Infiniti Thomas-Waheed's 3-pointer early in the third pulled the Crusaders within eight, but ASU (9-2) responded with a 12-2 run and led by double figures the rest of the way. Ryan converted a 3-point play and then a steal and a layup to cap the spurt.
Thomas-Waheed finished with 11 points. Holy Cross shot 28 percent (14 of 50) from the field, including 2 of 11 (18 percent) from 3-point range.
Arizona State has won seven in a row.
