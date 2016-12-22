Brunner, Ibis lead No. 21 Arizona St women past Holy Cross

Mar 27, 2015; Greensboro, NC, USA;Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Charli Turner Thorne reacts to a call during the second half against the Florida State Seminoles. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports



TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) - Sophie Brunner had 14 points on 5-of-8 shooting, Kianna Ibis scored 12 and No. 21 Arizona State cruised to a 63-33 win over Holy Cross on Wednesday night.



Robbi Ryan scored 10 points and Reili Richardson added eight with six assists.



Tricia Byrne hit a 3 that gave Holy Cross (2-9) an 11-8 lead late in the first quarter but the Crusaders went scoreless for the next seven minutes, five seconds and Ibis scored seven points as Arizona State took a 10-point lead with 3:33 left in the half. Holy Cross made just 1 of 13 from the field and committed five turnovers in the second quarter as the Sun Devils took a 27-15 lead into the break.



Infiniti Thomas-Waheed's 3-pointer early in the third pulled the Crusaders within eight, but ASU (9-2) responded with a 12-2 run and led by double figures the rest of the way. Ryan converted a 3-point play and then a steal and a layup to cap the spurt.



Thomas-Waheed finished with 11 points. Holy Cross shot 28 percent (14 of 50) from the field, including 2 of 11 (18 percent) from 3-point range.



Arizona State has won seven in a row.

