Brooks helps No. 13 Oregon hold off Arizona State 71-70

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) - Dillon Brooks scored 27 points, including the last 12 of the game for No. 13 Oregon, and the Ducks escaped with a 71-70 victory over Arizona State on Thursday night.
Brooks hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:32 to play for Oregon (20-3, 9-1 Pac-12), which trailed 60-59 before its preseason All-America took over in the final 3 minutes.
Jordan Bell had 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Ducks, who outrebounded the Sun Devils 40-30. Oregon made 7 of 13 from 3-point range in the second half.
Shannon Evans II led Arizona State (10-13, 3-7) with 28 points and Tra Holder had 17.
