Bobby Hurley throws shade at U of A in post-game speech

TEMPE, Ariz. - Arizona State beat Colorado 78-77 on Thursday night.
It was a statement win for the Sun Devils, as ASU improved to 2-1 in conference play.
After the game, head coach Bobby Hurley congratulated the team on their efforts, and simultaneously took at shot at rival Arizona.
#ASU HC Bobby Hurley addressing the #SunDevils postgame after W vs #CU...wait til Sean Miller & @APlayersProgram gets wind of this...😂😂😂💪💪💪 pic.twitter.com/EWMcNNfaww— Mat Smith (@RealMatSmith) January 6, 2017
Hurley told the team:
If anyone wants to win here (Arizona), they better go to Tucson.
Hurley could barely finish his sentence before the team started cheering.
