Bobby Hurley throws shade at U of A in post-game speech

12 Sports , KPNX 3:15 PM. MST January 06, 2017

TEMPE, Ariz. - Arizona State beat Colorado 78-77 on Thursday night.

It was a statement win for the Sun Devils, as ASU improved to 2-1 in conference play.

After the game, head coach Bobby Hurley congratulated the team on their efforts, and simultaneously took at shot at rival Arizona.

 

Hurley told the team:

If anyone wants to win here (Arizona), they better go to Tucson.

Hurley could barely finish his sentence before the team started cheering.

(© 2017 KPNX)


