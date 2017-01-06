Bobby Hurley throws shade at U of A in post-game speech

Dec 17, 2016; Tempe, AZ, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Bobby Hurley shouts against the New Mexico State Aggies during the second half at Wells-Fargo Arena. New Mexico State won 81-70. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Joe Camporeale, Joe Camporeale)

TEMPE, Ariz. - Arizona State beat Colorado 78-77 on Thursday night.

It was a statement win for the Sun Devils, as ASU improved to 2-1 in conference play.

After the game, head coach Bobby Hurley congratulated the team on their efforts, and simultaneously took at shot at rival Arizona.

#ASU HC Bobby Hurley addressing the #SunDevils postgame after W vs #CU...wait til Sean Miller & @APlayersProgram gets wind of this...😂😂😂💪💪💪 pic.twitter.com/EWMcNNfaww — Mat Smith (@RealMatSmith) January 6, 2017

Hurley told the team:

If anyone wants to win here (Arizona), they better go to Tucson.

Hurley could barely finish his sentence before the team started cheering.

