Blake Barnett explains decision to come to ASU

ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 3: Blake Barnett #8 of the Alabama Crimson Tide throws against the USC Trojans in the first quarter during the AdvoCare Classic at AT&T Stadium on September 3, 2016 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) (Photo: Tom Pennington, 2016 Getty Images)

TEMPE, Ariz. - Blake Barnett signed with the University of Alabama on June 18, 2014.

On December 5, 2016, he was an Arizona State Sun Devil.

"A lot happened, the biggest thing I was looking forward to was competing and hopefully being able to win the starting job. And that happened, from what happened from that point on, I'm not really sure," said Barnett. "That's part of the reason why I'm not there anymore honestly. I wasn't really sure what was going on, what happened and why it happened the way it did."

"There was sort of this false perception that I was nervous that first game," said Barnett. "That really wasn't completely true."

Barnett only played in three games while at Alabama. He threw for 219 yards and two touchdowns.

Now, Barnett joins a crowded quarterback depth chart at Arizona State.

He is set to battle last year's starter Manny Wilkins for playing time. He'll also be battling against Bryce Perkins, Brady White, Dillon Sterling-Cole and incoming freshman Ryan Kelley.

Still, Arizona State seemed like the right fit for the quarterback transfer.

"I felt like Arizona State was a place where I could develop most as a player, student and as a person. I think coach (Todd) Graham brings some great things to the table when it comes to morals and who you are as a person. And as well in developing as a player," said Barnett.

"I'm excited. I'm happy. I'm really glad to be at Arizona State," said the quarterback with a smile.

