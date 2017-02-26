ASU's Zane Gonzalez ready for the NFL Combine

Oct 22, 2016; Tempe, AZ, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils kicker Zane Gonzalez (5) against the Washington State Cougars at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Mark J. Rebilas, Mark J. Rebilas)

TEMPE, Ariz. - Zane Gonzalez's storied Arizona State football career has come to an end.

But he's ready for the next chapter.

"The combine is extremely exciting," said Gonzalez.

That's right, the former Arizona State kicker is headed to the NFL Scouting Combine this week to show off his skills for NFL scouts and coaches.

"I think it's a big deal for the kicker because getting on the field and competing with those five other guys, this year there is five guys total, you do the charting, the kick offs, it's like the kicking camps you do in high school trying to get a scholarship," said the kicker.

Except this time, it's for a NFL contract.

"I look at it as a platform just to show them what I think they should already be aware of, that I feel I'm probably one of the best you can grab," said Gonzalez.

(© 2017 KPNX)