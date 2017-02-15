ASU's Bryce Perkins healthy and hungry headed into 2017

Arizona State quarterback Bryce Perkins goes through warmups before practice in 2016. (Photo: 12 News)

TEMPE, Ariz. - Oh what a difference a year makes.

This time a year ago, Bryce Perkins was one of three quarterbacks battling to start at Arizona State. Four if you count Dillon Sterling-Cole.

Now, a year later, a lot has changed.

Perkins, who suffered a preseason neck injury last year, is healthy and ready to go. But so are five other quarterbacks.

"I'm coming in, 10 toes down, running full speed," said Perkins.

The former Chandler star is healthy and has been cleared by doctors to participate in spring practices. He's ready to make an impact.

"It's been a while. It's been a full year since I've been able to play football. I know the doctors are very qualified so they wouldn't clear me if it meant a high risk of me getting injured again," said Perkins.

On Wednesday, new offensive coordinator Billy Napier explained it's a blank slate for each of Arizona State's quarterbacks.

Perkins will be out there when spring practices begin, looking to make an impact on this year's team.

