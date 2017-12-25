ASU men's hoops stays at No. 3 in Christmas AP rankings

Arizona State Sun Devils guard Shannon Evans II (11) goes up for a layup over Pacific Tigers forward Anthony Townes (5) during the first second at Wells-Fargo Arena. (Photo: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

The new AP Top 25 poll features the same four teams at the top, led by No. 1 Villanova.

The Wildcats (12-0) received 43 of 65 first-place votes to stay at No. 1 for the third consecutive week.

Michigan State (12-1) was second and had 16 first-place votes, while third-ranked Arizona State (12-0) had six first-place votes to stay ahead of No. 4 Duke (12-1).

Texas A&M (11-1) climbed to fifth, followed by Xavier, West Virginia, Wichita State, Virginia and TCU to round out the top 10.

Four ranked teams took big slides after losses to unranked opponents last week. North Carolina fell eight spots to No. 13, while Gonzaga also fell eight spots to No. 20.

Now-No. 15 Miami and No. 16 Kentucky each fell nine spots.

