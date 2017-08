Scary weather made driving conditions dangerous, but the Sun Devils arrived safely up the mountain to Camp T. (Photo: 12 Sports)

PAYSON, Ariz. - Arizona State football begins its annual camp up at Camp Tontozona this week.

The Sun Devils arrived safely after dangerous weather jeopardized road conditions.

12 Sports will be there all week bringing you the latest updates from Camp T. Click the video above to see the excitement from the Sun Devils themselves.

© 2017 KPNX-TV