ASU basketball's Kodi Justice is empowered by disability

ASU junior men’s basketball player Kodi Justice doesn't let his dyslexia slow him down. (Photo: 12 Sports)

TEMPE, Ariz. - Work ethic is everything in life. We’re all judged on it. Growing up, we were all told by someone, at some point, “If you work hard, good things will happen.”

Arizona State guard Kodi Justice didn’t need that speech. He just does it.

But it’s only when you look at life through his eyes that you see why.

The junior men’s basketball player suffers from dyslexia, a common learning disability in which the brain rearranges letters, words and numbers, making it difficult to spell, write and read.

But he never let it slow him down in life. His parents and coaches say he applies a work ethic on and off the court that helps him succeed.

"It's so simple now, because I've been through tougher things," Kodi said, recalling a time when he used to hide his disability. "If I keep pushing on this work ethic that I have, and keep preaching that to myself, the better I can be as a person."

And just like he does on the court, he wants to make others better and help clear up misconceptions about dyslexia.

