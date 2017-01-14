Arizona State's Graham apologizes for obscene gesture

Jan 12, 2017; Tucson, AZ, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Torian Graham (4) shoots the ball as Arizona Wildcats guard Rawle Alkins (1) defends during the first half at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Casey Sapio-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Casey Sapio, Casey Sapio)

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) - Arizona State's Torian Graham has apologized for making an obscene gesture Thursday night before the Sun Devils' loss at Number 16 Arizona.



Graham flipped both middle fingers at Arizona's student section as he walked toward the locker room, a gesture that was caught on camera. Graham said on Twitter that he was responding to racial slurs, but later deleted the tweet.



On Friday, he issued a statement through the school apologizing for his actions, saying there was no excuse.



Arizona officials say they are looking into the allegation that racial slurs were shouted from the student section known as the Zona Zoo.

