Arizona State Sun Devils announce themes for football games and fans have opinions

Maroon Monsoon, the "blackout game," the standard gold games -- ASU football is back with new theme additions for the 2017 football season.

For the first time, ASU is trying a "stripe out" game, having fans wear gold or maroon based on the section. This versus USC, whose colors are gold and cardinal.

Fans had mixed reactions regarding things like having Sparky on the players' football helmets and the charcoal-colored jerseys. This scheduled seems to indicate a move toward the Sun Devils' roots.

"What's this? Sparky is on the helmet more than once this year? Excellent! 👍," wrote Terry Baca on Facebook.

"Why no more charcoal jerseys!?!? Those were sick," Aaron Wright wrote.

Here's the schedule:

Thursday, August 31 - Wear gold

New Mexico State comes to Tempe for the opener.

Saturday, September 9 - Wear gold

The second game of the season is dedicated to Frank Kush. Kush coached the Sun Devils from 1958 to 1979. He died in June. Students and fans are encouraged to wear gold. ASU hosts San Diego State.

Saturday, September 23 - Wear maroon

The Maroon Monsoon game lets fans show off the maroon parts of their wardrobe. The Oregon Ducks will face the Sun Devils.

Saturday, October 14 - Wear black

Labeled "Black Out Washington," fans can wear black. It will be Family Weekend. This game is versus Washington.

Saturday, October 28 - Wear gold or maroon based on section

For the Homecoming game, fans should prepare by looking at the map and wearing gold or maroon based on their section. The student sections are in gold stripes. The Sun Devils host the USC Trojans.





Fans are encouraged to wear maroon or gold to create the appearance of stripes in the stadium. (Photo: Arizona State Sun Devils)

Saturday, November 4 - Wear gold

Fans should wear gold for this game. It will also be the "Salute to Service" game, honoring those who have served our country. Sun Devils play Colorado.

Saturday, November 25 - Wear gold

Fans should wear gold for the last regular season game, versus University of Arizona.

