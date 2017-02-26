Arizona State stuns Trojans with late rally, 83-82

Feb 26, 2017; Tempe, AZ, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils forward Obinna Oleka (5) attempts a layup over USC Trojans forward Bennie Boatwright (25) during the first half at Wells-Fargo Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Joe Camporeale, Joe Camporeale)

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) - Arizona State rallied from six points down in the final 30 seconds to stun USC 83-82 on Sunday on Tra Holder's two free throws with 6.9 seconds to play.



Trailing 82-76, Holder scored on a driving layup with 28.9 seconds to go. Elijah Stewart missed the front end of a one-and-one for USC and Kodi Justice followed with a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 82-81 with 14 seconds left.



Bennie Boatwright threw away the inbound pass and Holder drove the lane and was fouled. He calmly sank both free throws and Boatwright's desperation 3-pointer bounced off the rim.



Justice scored a career-high 22, including six of nine 3s for Arizona State (14-17, 7-10 Pac-12). Boatwright scored 22 for the Trojans (21-8, 8-8), who lost their fourth in a row.

