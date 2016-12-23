Arizona State learns lessons from tough non-conference schedule

Dec 3, 2016; Tempe, AZ, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Shannon Evans II (11) reacts after a basket against the UNLV Rebels during the second half at Wells-Fargo Arena. The Sun Devils won 97-73. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Joe Camporeale, Joe Camporeale)

TEMPE, Ariz. - Arizona State's non-conference schedule wasn't easy, nor was it supposed to be.

Games against teams like Creighton, Kentucky and Purdue leave the Sun Devils with a record of 7-6 heading into conference play.

"I think we had a lot of ups and downs, but I think we ended on a positive note," said guard Tra Holder.

The Sun Devils have faced their fair share of adversity as well, as prized recruit Sam Cunliffe decided to transfer from the team just as ASU seemed to be hitting its stride.

"You're trying to find an identity," said head coach Bobby Hurley.

Hurley and the Sun Devils will begin Pac-12 play December 30 when they host Stanford.

Playing top opponents and dealing with adversity has the Sun Devils ready for the second half of their season.

"I know we can compete with anybody," said Holder.

Copyright 2016 KPNX