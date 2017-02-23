Arizona State hangs in, but can't beat No. 5 UCLA

UCLA Bruins forward Ike Anigbogu (13) dunks against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the second half at Wells-Fargo Arena Feb. 23, 2017. The Sun Devils won 87-75. (Photo: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) - T.J. Leaf scored 25 points, and No. 5 UCLA survived an upset bid by Arizona State with an 87-75 victory Thursday night.

The Bruins (25-3, 12-3 Pac-12) won their sixth straight game. Aaron Holiday added 17 points and Thomas Welsh had eight points and 11 rebounds in 18 minutes.

Torian Graham led Arizona State with 28 points and Kodi Justice added 19. The Sun Devils hit 14 3-pointers but were outrebounded 49-30.

The Bruins' size made a difference throughout the game, with UCLA capitalizing on plenty of second-chance opportunities and taking advantage of Arizona State's four-guard lineup with a major rebounding edge.

The Sun Devils (13-16, 6-10) scored the first seven points of the second half and got a near capacity crowd on its feet when Shannon Evans II made a fastbreak layup to trim UCLA's lead to 45-43.

