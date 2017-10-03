Arizona's Sean Miller breaks silence about assistant's role in corruption scandal

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Arizona coach Sean Miller has finally spoken about the federal case involving one of his assistant coaches.
Miller issued a statement through the school saying he was devastated by the arrest of assistant coach Emanuel Richardson on bribery charges last week.
RELATED: U of A assistant coach suspended in wake of fraud, corruption charges
Miller said he recognizes it's his responsibility as head coach to "establish a culture of success on the basketball court and in the classroom, but as important, to promote and reinforce a culture of compliance. To the best of my ability, I have worked to demonstrate this over the past 8 years and will continue to do so as we move forward."
Richardson was one of 10 people, including four assistant coaches, arrested on Sept. 26 after being accused of accepting bribes and paying players.
