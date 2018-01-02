Arizona fires Rich Rodriguez after workplace misconduct probe

Arizona Wildcats head coach Rich Rodriguez reacts after a play against the Purdue Boilermakers during the first half in the 2017 Foster Farms Bowl at Levi's Stadium. (Photo: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports)

The University of Arizona fired football coach Rich Rodriguez Tuesday after an investigation into workplace misconduct. Two people spoke to USA TODAY Sports on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter.

The firing could be attributed to the Wildcats’ poor finish to the season, losing four of their last five games, and was done without cause, giving Rodriguez his full $6.3 million buyout.

Beyond the on-field performance, however, the school also has been dealing with a troubling allegation behind the scenes that led school officials last fall to hire an outside law firm to investigate Rodriguez for potential workplace misconduct, according to the people with knowledge of the probe. Though no misconduct was determined by the probe, which Rodriguez cooperated with fully, a former administrative assistant subsequently has threatened to file a lawsuit against him.

If that lawsuit is filed this week as Arizona officials expect, it could bring significant negative publicity, particularly in the current national environment. A call to the woman's attorney was not returned Tuesday.

Rodriguez’s contract runs through May 31, 2020.

Using Jan. 1, 2018 as the termination date, under the terms of the agreement, being fired for cause would cost Rodriguez at least $10.2 million. That includes more than $3 million that would be owed, or vested, to Rodriguez if he is Arizona’s head football coach on March 15.

Rodriguez, 54, just completed his sixth year at the school. He was considered to be on the hot seat following a 3-9 record in 2016 but seemed to have stopped any talk of losing his job until the late-season slide.

An Arizona spokesperson did not immediately have a comment when reached by USA TODAY Sports. Rodriguez's attorney, Bennett Speyer, declined comment.

