Alabama vs. Clemson: Who wins and how

Each week during the season, the USA TODAY Sports college reporters provided answers to an intriguing question from college football. This week — the final week — they answer the ultimate question:

Who wins the title game and how will it happen?

Nancy Armour

Alabama. Its defense won’t have a so-so game against Clemson for a second year in a row.

Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson will be pressured by Alabama’s front seven from the first snap, and its secondary will prevent him and the Clemson receivers from making any big plays.

Nicole Auerbach

Clemson. Normally, I'd never pick against Nick Saban in a championship game like this but, normally, he’d never swap out an offensive coordinator a week before a championship game. That bit of upheaval gives me pause about Alabama, particularly after seeing how stagnant its offense can be against a good defensive front.

Clemson is so solid on both sides of the ball, and there’s no quarterback in the country I would have had more confidence in against 'Bama’s dizzying defense than Deshaun Watson — who should have won the Heisman this year, by the way.

I’ll take the Tigers in this one, 31-24.

Paul Myerberg

Clemson beats Alabama by playing its game. To beat the Tide demands an offense that runs the gamut in terms of formations, spacing and tempo. That describes the Tigers and Deshaun Watson, with the latter once again (as was the case last January) the best quarterback the Crimson Tide will face all season. I expect Clemson to find success on offense and give Alabama issues on defense, with a front four more than capable of controlling the point of attack on early downs.

It'll be a close one, again like last season, but the Tigers are ready to claim the program's first national title since 1981.

George Schroeder

With the completion of Nick Saban’s defensive recalibration — smaller, leaner and even faster — to combat the hurry-up spread, Alabama’s defense is better than it was a year ago. But ‘Bama hasn’t played a quarterback with anything close to Deshaun Watson’s skills this season, much less those skills combined with the array of weapons at Watson’s disposal. Alabama’s offense, meanwhile, has played largely pressure-free football, knowing the defense would provide a comfortable cushion.

It won’t be as high-scoring as last year. But the Tigers are much better suited to win anything approaching a shootout. Watson again bedevils the Tide; this time Clemson walks away with the trophy.

Dan Wolken

Alabama's streak of 26 consecutive wins has been something to behold, and the different number of ways those games have been won signals a versatility and intangible competitive quality that comes in handy at times like these. There are a lot of different ways to make the case for Clemson, which has become sort of the trendy choice, but it seems somewhat foolish at this point to pick against a team that wins every game.

The Crimson Tide will have a number of challenges in this matchup, but the ability of its defense to drop seven in coverage most of the time and still stop the run/pressure the quarterback means Clemson will have to earn everything it gets. Deshaun Watson and company will score some points, but Alabama's defense will prevent it from becoming a shootout. At that point, it's a matter of who steps up for the Crimson Tide offense, and this feels like a game where they'll have to concentrate on getting the ball to Calvin Ridley and ArDarius Stewart in space.

If Clemson isn't 100% sound in its coverage and tackling, Alabama will hit enough big plays to keep pace, then break the game open with a big play on special teams or a turnover as it usually does. Alabama isn't unbeatable but it will find a way to finish off a 15-0 season in a tight battle with Clemson, 27-20.

