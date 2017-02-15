Bryce Perkins healthy in 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Wyoming officer hurt at marijuana grow site
-
Trump Campaign Had "Regular Contact" With Russia
-
Wild Phoenix police chase caught on camera
-
Chocolate Falls in Arizona
-
5 reasons why marriages don't work
-
Swelling Salt River floods McKellips Road
-
Hiker finds man bleeding, hiding from cops
-
That Was Us episode 15
-
McCain comments on dysfunction in the White House
-
VERIFY: Proposed expansion of ESA could mean public dollars to private schools
More Stories
-
Phoenix can't legally be a sanctuary cityFeb 14, 2017, 5:49 p.m.
-
WATCH: City leaders hear from public about petition…Feb 15, 2017, 3:39 p.m.
-
Ohio Republican says it's time to impeach President TrumpFeb 15, 2017, 9:40 a.m.