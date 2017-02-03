Brooks Koepka keeps cool at Waste Management Phoenix Open

Feb 2, 2017; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Brooks Koepka awaits his turn on the tee of the 12th hole during the first round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open golf tournament at TPC Scottsdale. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Allan Henry, Allan Henry)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Not much fazes Brooks Koepka.

He wasn’t unnerved three weeks ago when he started to switch out 12 of 14 clubs in his bag and decided on using a new golf ball, a move forced by Nike’s decision to depart the golf club and ball business.

He wasn’t overwhelmed by Ryder Cup pressure last fall. Tens of thousands of people rimming the TPC Scottsdale golf course during the Phoenix Open doesn’t get to him, either. Sure didn’t bother him in 2015, when he held off Hideki Matsuyama, Ryan Palmer and Bubba Watson to win his lone PGA Tour title by one shot.

And he didn’t panic when the face of his driver cracked the day before Thursday’s start of the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

“You switch (clubs) all throughout the year. So I’m playing with my backup this week. It doesn’t really matter,” said Koepka, who is now using Mizuno irons, Titleist Vokey wedges, a Scotty Cameron putter and a Titleist ball. The only clubs that remained were a Nike 3-wood and 3-iron. “There might be a little different look, a little different feel, but I could care less.”

He was his unruffled self in the first round of the Phoenix Open on a day that broke chilly but quickly warmed, making six birdies to offset two bogeys for a 4-under-par 67 that placed him three shots behind pace-setting Matt Kuchar (64) and two behind defending champion Matsuyama and Brendan Steele.

Koepka, 26, could have kicked himself after making bogey on the par-5 third hole when he had a 5-iron in his hand for his second shot and pulled it into the desert and then three-putted. But Koepka doesn’t kick himself. He just put his head down and put the bad shot behind him, walked slowly to the fourth tee and then birdied the hole.

That’s just the way the toned 6-0, 200-pound Floridian has always been. He speaks softly and carries a big M2 — his new TaylorMade driver.

“It’s all right. It’s a decent opening round,” he said.

On the other hand, his game is plenty loud, a mixture of forceful power that stands against anyone’s brawn on the PGA Tour and an improving touch on and around the greens.

Koepka played some of his best golf last fall when the U.S. defeated Europe to win the Ryder Cup for the first time since 2008. On the grounds of Hazeltine National in Minnesota, he went 3-1-0, winning two team matches with Brandt Snedeker and whipping Masters champion Danny Willett, 5 and 4, in singles.

Now, the Ryder Cup did make his heart race. Barely.

“(Teammates) were laughing. They said I showed more emotion in the Ryder Cup than I’ve ever shown,” Koepka said. “But I’m pretty low-key, chill, whatever you want to call it. And I wasn’t Brandt. Brandt screamed so loud on the 14th hole he lost his voice. There was another time he hit my hand so hard, it was numb going to the next tee.

“It was a blast. That was the most fun I’ve ever had playing golf.”

He hopes it will do wonders going forward. Playing for captain, team and country, Koepka gained a lot of confidence.

“You’re playing against the 12 best European players. And I played well and did important things,” he said. “And it feels like a win. You felt that you won a golf tournament, and anytime you win a tournament, you build confidence.”

Now Koepka, ranked No. 19 in the world, is eyeing permanent residence among the game’s best elite. It will be a big hill to climb.

But hard treks don’t get to Koepka. He wore out his passport taking the unconventional route to the PGA Tour, playing from Spain to Scotland, from Kenya to Kazakhstan, on the European Tour and its developmental tour, the Challenge Tour. Fifteen countries in all. It was a two-year road trip featuring wins in Italy, Turkey, Spain and Scotland, swimming with sharks in South Africa and nearly always being “the odd man out everywhere you go.”

He came to appreciate what many people take for granted, like a good bed, a TV or clean drinking water. Patience, he said, was his best friend. Never getting too high or too low was his MO.

Still is.

