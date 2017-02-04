Brendan Steele, Byeong Hun An share Phoenix Open lead

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - FEBRUARY 03: Brendan Steele plays a tee shot on the ninth hole during the second round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 3, 2017 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) (Photo: Christian Petersen, 2017 Getty Images)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) - Brendan Steele and Byeong Hun An shared the lead Friday in the Waste Management Phoenix Open, while Justin Thomas cooled off in the desert.



An made a 35-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th for a 5-under 66, matching Steele at 10-under 132 at TPC Scottsdale. Steele had a 67.



Thomas had a 73 to miss the cut by a stroke. He was coming off a two-week break after sweeping the Hawaii events - and shooting 59 at Waialae - for his second and third victories of the season.



Defending champion Hideki Matsuyama was a stroke back at 9 under along with first-round leader Matt Kuchar, Martin Laird and Sung Kang.



The crowd was estimated at 169,004, breaking the Friday record of 160,415 set last year.

