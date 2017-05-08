Boulder Creek HS baseball coach hopes to inspire others to consider adoption

Joe McDonald and family. (Photo: Special to 12 News)

ANTHEM, ARIZ. - Family is everything to Boulder Creek's head baseball coach, Joe McDonald.

Coming from a family of coaches and educators, it was only fitting that McDonald followed in his father's footsteps.

"It's in my blood, it's in my family's blood," Joe McDonald said. "It is a passion and it is a part of me."

McDonald's been the head baseball coach at Boulder Creek since the school first opened in 2004 but has coached baseball for roughly 21 years.

Throughout the seasons, McDonald's managed to stay in touch with many of his former players and continues to teach his players about the importance of family.

"He's definitely like a father figure -- without him I don't know where I would be today," senior shortstop Coby Boulware said.

When McDonald and his wife Pam met in 2001, adoption was always something in the game plan.

"We both wanted to have a boy and a girl and we both wanted to adopt," McDonald said.

Now five children later, four of which adopted, the McDonald family feels complete.

"It was all just meant to be and we couldn't be happier," McDonald said.

McDonald hopes that his story inspires others to consider adoption or fostering a child.

