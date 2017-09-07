ASU to wear throwback helmets Saturday to honor Frank Kush

A fitting tribute to Coach Kush. (Photo: Twitter screenshot)

For those watching the Sun Devils take on San Diego State Saturday, be sure to check out the special head gear worn by ASU players.

In honor of legendary coach Frank Kush, the ASU football team will wear helmets featuring the throwback sunburst logo.

ASU tweeted out a video of the look on Wednesday.

In honor of Coach Kush, @FootballASU's helmets on Saturday will have the Sunburst logo on them. #ForksUp #SDSUvsASU pic.twitter.com/NpUPQ636lo — Sun Devil Athletics (@TheSunDevils) September 7, 2017

What do you think about the helmets? Maybe ASU should do more throwback looks on future games.

