ASU to wear throwback helmets Saturday to honor Frank Kush

Gabe Trujillo, KPNX 3:32 PM. MST September 07, 2017

For those watching the Sun Devils take on San Diego State Saturday, be sure to check out the special head gear worn by ASU players.

In honor of legendary coach Frank Kush, the ASU football team will wear helmets featuring the throwback sunburst logo.

ASU tweeted out a video of the look on Wednesday.

RELATED: ASU football honors coach Frank Kush at Camp Tontozona

What do you think about the helmets? Maybe ASU should do more throwback looks on future games.

