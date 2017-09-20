KPNX
Arizona sports icons offer their support to those affected by Mexico earthquake

A massive 7.1-magnitude quake destroyed buildings on the anniversary of the 1985 quake that prompted building code changes in Mexico City.

Gabe Trujillo, KPNX 9:52 AM. MST September 20, 2017

After Tuesday's deadly earthquake in Mexico, people from across the globe are sending their thoughts and support to all those affected by the natural disaster.

Including our Valley sports teams.

Many of them took to social media to offer words of support and encouragement.

Like the Arizona Cardinals.

And the Phoenix Suns.

Even Phoenix Rising FC star Didier Drogba offered his prayers to those in Mexico.

The death toll continues to climb Wednesday as people try to recover from the magnitude-7.1 earthquake that crumbled dozens of buildings across the affected area.

