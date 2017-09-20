Arizona sports icons offer their support to those affected by Mexico earthquake

Mexico is on the mind of many Arizona sports teams. (Photo: Twitter screenshot)

After Tuesday's deadly earthquake in Mexico, people from across the globe are sending their thoughts and support to all those affected by the natural disaster.

Including our Valley sports teams.

Many of them took to social media to offer words of support and encouragement.

Like the Arizona Cardinals.

Our thoughts are with all those affected by the earthquake today in Mexico City and its surrounding areas. pic.twitter.com/5eTO4Okxll — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) September 20, 2017

And the Phoenix Suns.

Prayers to all of our family and friends in Mexico City. 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/whBHdccgxC — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) September 20, 2017

Even Phoenix Rising FC star Didier Drogba offered his prayers to those in Mexico.

Prayers and love to you, Fuerza Mexico 🇲🇽 #mexicoearthquake — Didier Drogba (@didierdrogba) September 19, 2017

The death toll continues to climb Wednesday as people try to recover from the magnitude-7.1 earthquake that crumbled dozens of buildings across the affected area.

