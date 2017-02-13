Andre The Giant set for big upcoming documentary on HBO

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 09: WWE Championship Belt presented during the Beyond Sport United 2016 at Barclays Center on August 9, 2016 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images) (Photo: Roy Rochlin, 2016 Getty Images)

The tall tales and colossal career of Andre the Giant will be told in an upcoming HBO documentary.



WWE, HBO Sports and the Bill Simmons Media Group will produce "Andre The Giant," a documentary film examining the life and career of one of professional wrestling's truly biggest stars.



Andre Rene Roussimoff, a native of France, was a popular touring attraction for years in wrestling and headlined the third WrestleMania in 1987 against Hulk Hogan.



The wide-ranging documentary will explore Andre's upbringing in France, his celebrated career in WWE and his forays in the entertainment world that included a role in "The Princess Bride."



HBO did not announce an air date for the film.



Bill Simmons, who joined HBO in the summer of 2015 and founded The Ringer, will serve as an executive producer of the film.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.