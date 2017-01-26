3 celebrities to watch for at the Phoenix Open Pro-Am

Fans react as Rickie Fowler putts on the 16th green during the second round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on Feb. 5, 2016 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Phoenix Open is back!

Dubbed the "Greatest Show on Grass" and "The People's Open," the PGA Tour stop at the TPC Scottsdale is a must-visit event for Valley residents.

And if this year's participants in the Annexus Pro-Am at the Waste Management Phoenix Open are any indication, it should be another great tournament.

The Annexus Pro-Am will take place on Feb. 1 and tee times for the participants will range from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Headlining this year's Pro-Am are stars from both the entertainment and sports worlds. Here are three celebrities to keep an eye out for if you're planning on heading out to the course:

Mark Wahlberg

Wahlberg is one of Hollywood's most recognized actors and producers. He has appeared in several blockbuster movies including "A Perfect Storm," "Boogie Nights," "The Departed," "Lone Survivor" and the recent released "Patriots Day." Another of his noticeable accolades includes serving as executive producer of four HBO hit series including "Entourage," "Boardwalk Empire," "How to Make it in America" and "Ballers."

Michael Phelps

Considered the greatest Olympic athlete of all time, Phelps earned a record 28 overall medals, including a record 23 gold medals. He recently finished his fifth Olympic Games in Rio, where he added six more medals, including five gold medals.

Bo Jackson

Many sports fans consider Jackson to be one of the greatest athletes of all time. During his illustrious career, Jackson earned the 1985 Heisman Trophy while playing running back at Auburn, and eventually became a two-sport athlete. While playing in the National Football League with the Oakland Raiders and Major League Baseball for the Kansas City Royals, Jackson earned All-Star recognition in both sports. He also is widely known for his endorsement with Nike and his famous “Bo Knows” campaign.

This will be the first Pro-Am appearance for Wahlberg and Jackson; Phelps previously played in 2013.

The exact tee times for all participants will be announced on Tuesday, Jan. 31 on the Phoenix Open website, along with a complete list of celebrities and PGA TOUR players in the field.

General admission tickets for Wednesday - Sunday events are $40 each.

