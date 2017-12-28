12 Arizona sports stories that dominated 2017

Arizona State Sun Devils guard Shannon Evans II (11) goes up for a layup over Pacific Tigers forward Anthony Townes (5) during the first second at Wells-Fargo Arena. (Photo: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

The Arizona sports landscape had plenty of twists and turns in 2017.

From the Cardinals to the Coyotes, Valley sports fans had plenty of headlines to pour over.

So before we head in to 2018, here’s a look back at some of the biggest sports stories this year.

Archie Bradley energizes the D-backs bullpen

Entering Spring Training, there were questions about where Bradley would begin 2017, in the starting rotation or the bullpen. Ultimately he ended up in the pen and became one of the best set-up men in the MLB, and "Bring in the Beard" mania began.

D-backs win thrilling wild card game

The Diamondbacks defied all expectations in 2017, making a return to the playoffs. Arizona faced the Rockies in the National League Wild Card and won one of the most exciting games of the season.

Wednesday night at Chase Field will never be forgotten in #Dbacks history. #OurSeason pic.twitter.com/NisWYhSVwy — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) October 6, 2017

And who remembers the Cubs/D-backs rain-delay bullpen battle?

Rain delays can be rough. But if you're the D-backs and Cubs bullpens, you turn this weather delay into an epic acting battle.

Battle of the bullpens. pic.twitter.com/HQurVopmUI — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 3, 2017

David Johnson injures wrist in week one

After a disappointing 2016, the Cardinals came in to 2017 with redemption on their mind and a playoff return in their sights.

David Johnson was hoping to become the third player in NFL history to archive 1000 yards rushing and receiving in the same year. But it only took one week for those hopes to be dashed as David Johnson injures his wrist, causing him to miss the rest of the season.

The arrival of J.D. Martinez

One of the biggest storylines of the D-backs 2017 season was the mid-season trade for outfielder J.D. Martinez. His acquisition gave Arizona an additional power hitter that propelled them to the post season.

Phoenix Suns fire Head Coach Earl Watson

After suffering two losses by more than 40 points to open the 2017-18 season, the Suns decided to part ways with the former head coach. Watson finished with a 33-85 record in 118 games with the Suns.

ASU men's basketball's incredible start

Easily one of the biggest surprises in 2017 has to be the undefeated start by the Arizona State University men's basketball team. Led by Head Coach Bobby Hurley, the Sun Devils had impressive wins over Xavier and Kansas to begin 2017 12-0.

ASU football parts ways with Todd Graham

Less than the 24 hours after a come-from-behind victory against the University of Arizona, ASU fired head coach Todd Graham. "The decision has been one that I have been contemplating every single game," Vice President of Athletics Ray Anderson said in a press conference.

Herm Edwards becomes new Arizona State football coach

After Graham's firing, ASU announced that former NFL coach Herman Edwards would take over as head coach for the Sun Devils. Edwards was introduced at a news conference, which also featured ASU President Michael Crow and Athletic Director Ray Anderson.

Shane Doan retires after 21-year career with Coyotes

After spending his 21-year career with the Coyotes organization, the Coyotes decided to part ways with the team's all-time leader in goals scored and points among other accolades. The team announced it would part ways with Doan as it move forward focusing on younger talent.

Devin Booker drops 70 points against the Celtics

It may have been a season to forget for Suns fans, but Devin Booker gave everyone a performance they'll remember for years to come. Booker became just the sixth NBA player to record 70 points in a game, and his total is in a tie for 10th on the single-game scoring list.

Calais Campbell signs with the Jacksonville Jaguars

At the conclusion of last season, Cardinals fans saw the exit of fan favorite, Calais Campbell. Campbell spent nine seasons with the Cardinals after being selected by the team in the second round of the 2008 draft.

