How to make a special breakfast for mom

This content is brought to you by Farmer John.

Dads… Grab the kiddos and do something special for mom!

Just follow these simple steps to make mom a hearty homemade breakfast in bed featuring FARMER JOHN® bacon and breakfast sausage that will satisfy her taste buds and tug at her heartstrings:

Step 1

Get a special breakfast tray that can be used to serve mom breakfast in bed.

Step 2

Bake FARMER JOHN® bacon in the oven at 350 degrees. Check after 15-20 minutes for the perfect crispness.

Step 3

Use skillet to scramble eggs (hint: use a little milk for fluffier eggs)

Add shredded cheese once eggs are cooked

Step 4

Cook FARMER JOHN® breakfast sausage in skillet

Step 5

Toast 2 pieces of bread

Step 6

Plate FARMER JOHN® bacon and breakfast sausage, eggs and toast with a side of butter and jam

Step 7

Bring to mom Mother’s Day morning with a glass of OJ (include a single long stem rose on the bed side table!)

Watch mom enjoy a wonderfully delicious start to her day!

Now through Mother’s Day, you can get special savings on FARMER JOHN® bacon and breakfast sausage at any Albertsons or Safeway in Phoenix!

© 2017 KPNX-TV