How to make a special breakfast for mom

Dads… Grab the kiddos and do something special for mom!
Just follow these simple steps to make mom a hearty homemade breakfast in bed featuring FARMER JOHN® bacon and breakfast sausage that will satisfy her taste buds and tug at her heartstrings:
Step 1
Get a special breakfast tray that can be used to serve mom breakfast in bed.
Step 2
Bake FARMER JOHN® bacon in the oven at 350 degrees. Check after 15-20 minutes for the perfect crispness.
Step 3
Use skillet to scramble eggs (hint: use a little milk for fluffier eggs)
Add shredded cheese once eggs are cooked
Step 4
Cook FARMER JOHN® breakfast sausage in skillet
Step 5
Toast 2 pieces of bread
Step 6
Plate FARMER JOHN® bacon and breakfast sausage, eggs and toast with a side of butter and jam
Step 7
Bring to mom Mother’s Day morning with a glass of OJ (include a single long stem rose on the bed side table!)
Watch mom enjoy a wonderfully delicious start to her day!
